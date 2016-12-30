News of the Region: Top stories from our surrounding communities

Collision sends one to the hospital

Zachary F. Riedberger, 27, of Detroit Lakes was driving a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix westbound on Highway 95 near milepost 26 in Mille Lacs County when the car swerved into the eastbound lane and struck the rear portion of a trailer being towed by a 1999 construction truck driven by Michael W. Waldron, 46, of Pine City. A Minnesota State Patrol incident report states that Riedberger was transported to North Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and that alcohol had been detected in his system. The Grand Prix’s airbag deployed in the crash, and the car and trailer were towed from the scene.

– Minnesota State Patrol

Reward increases in case of man killed while hunting

The Morrison County Sheriff’s office has released information that the reward for information leading to the identification of the person who shot and killed Terry Brisk has increased to $30,000. Brisk was shot the afternoon of Nov. 7 while hunting in Belle Prairie Township east of Little Falls. The death has been ruled a homicide, and law enforcement seeks information as well as Brisk’s missing gun, a Winchester model, AE 30-30, lever-action rifle with a wooden stock and forearm and no sling. Call the Morrison County Sheriff’s office with any tips: 320-632-9233.

– Morrison Co. Record

Authorities seek predatory offender

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office has found a registered sex offender to be in violation of the registry requirements that say an offender must notify authorities before moving residence. Officers did a check on Steven David Fuchs, 29, most recently of Little Falls Township, in late October and found he’d left the old address; the state has now issued a warrant for his arrest.

– Morrison Co. Record

Alleged tire slasher faces felony charges

Joseph John Chermak, 54, of St. Paul, faces two felony charges plus a misdemeanor charge in Isanti County after he was arrested on charges of burglary, damage to property and a DWI. Officers had found a burglary in progress on Palm Street Northwest where a garage door had been forced open and items stolen. They also found shoeprints that allegedly matched Chermak’s around a total of 39 vehicle tires that had been slashed with a knife. The suspect was later found to have a knife on him and a blood-alcohol content the night of the burglary of 0.12; he has two, other, misdemeanor DWI charges on record from 2013 and 2014.

– Isanti County News

DNR investigates illegal hunters

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources continues an investigation into alleged illegal hunting activity in an Elk River neighborhood where a 70-year-old woman is suspected of using a crossbow to shoot a 10-point buck as it fed on corn left in the back yard. The DNR is also looking into a Zimmerman man accused of shooting a doe feeding at night in the same spot.

– Elk River Star News