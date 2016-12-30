Top 10 Stories #5: Milaca digs in to construct new ALC space

Students, school board members, school staff and administrators at the groundbreaking for Milaca’s new ALC facility on Dec. 1. Photo by Jeff Hage, Union-Times

Milaca – The Milaca Board of Education voted unanimously to construct a $4.35 million addition to its school facility on June 20, including an area learning center and expanded high school classroom space.

Constructing the ALC facility as an addition to the existing school building was proposed after a bonding bill to run utilities to a school-owned property for that purpose west of Milaca failed to pass.

Ground was broken on the building project at the back of the existing school facility on Dec. 1. Construction of the new wing will completed for the 2017-18 school year.

The project was funded through a school district lease levy. At the time of the its approval by the school board, its impact was estimated at $21 per year on a $100,000 house for 20 years, per Milaca schools superintendent Tim Truebenbach.