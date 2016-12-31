Top 10 Stories #6: New tax enacted for next 10 years

Mille lacs county – With the idea introduced by late in 2015, the Mille Lacs County board decided in fall 2016 to implement as allowed by law a local-option sales tax of 0.50 percent – one half of one percent – applicable to all taxable items sold in the county. The money made from the local-option sales tax during the maximum time period of 10 years should total in the neighborhood of $15 million, which will be used to fund various road-improvement projects, the first of which will be two roadways in 2017: About 2.5 miles of County Road 107 and about one-half of a mile of County Road 103; and, about four miles of County Road 101. Other road-improvement projects are planned for future years.