Princeton Library: Check It Out

On a freezing winter night there’s nothing quite like curling up with a good book, and the Hot Reads for Cold Nights program at the Princeton Area Library makes it easy and fun. To get involved, stop by the library and sign up, or call 763-389-3753 (ask for the Princeton branch). Participants will receive a reading log and a mug with hot chocolate mix. Then read any books you choose. When you finish a book, fill out a review of the book and turn it in. The reviews will be entered into drawings for prizes, with roughly five drawings held during the program. The program begins Jan. 3; for adults 18+.

There is no better time than now to take a look at the new titles available in the ECRL catalog. Many new selections are available, including adult fiction by such well known authors as James Patterson and Danielle Steel.

For any events that require registration, stop by the library or call to register at 763-389-3753 (ask for the Princeton branch). Here is what’s coming up in January at the Princeton Area Library:

For Adults

Thursday, Jan. 5, is the Friends of the Princeton Area Library Annual Meeting. Join us at 10 a.m. in the library Community Room and enjoy a free continental breakfast. Our guest speaker will be Judith Kissner, owner of Scout & Morgan Bookstore in Cambridge. If you’ve ever wondered what the Friends group is all about, join us. If you have a knack for decorating, join us! We are looking for ideas to redecorate the Community Room. All are welcome!

One-on-One Computer Help will be available on Tuesday, Jan. 10 from 6-8 p.m. If you need help setting up an e-mail account, navigating the Internet, or using Microsoft Word, this is for you. Basic computer help is available for up to a half-hour per session. Registration is required.

Afternoon Delight Book Club meets at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12 in the library Community Room. This month we’ll be discussing “The Widower’s Tale” by Julia Glass. Anyone interested is welcome to attend. We love new members!

For Kids

Join us for Duct Tape Crafts on Thursday, Jan. 5 from 6:30-8 p.m. as we make different projects out of duct tape. For ages 8 to 18; class size limited to 15. Registration is required.

Winter Preschool Storytime takes place at 11 a.m. on Wednesdays, Jan. 11, 18, and 25, and Feb. 1. Presented by ECFE; recommended for ages 3 to 6.

Winter Toddler Storytime, at 11-11:30 a.m. on Fridays, Jan. 13, 20 and 27 , and Feb. 3, recommended for ages 6 months to 3 years. Presented by ECFE staff.

Snap Circuits for Kids! Join us on Thursday, Jan. 19 from 6:30-8 p.m., and discover the basics of electrical circuits with ease. Kids ages 8+ can construct different circuit projects using Snap Circuits. At the program receive a colorful manual with pictures explaining how to build the projects. Library staff will be on hand to help. Registration is required; limited to 8.

Marshmallow Engineering Day takes place on Tuesday, Jan. 24 from 6:30-8 p.m. Kids ages 8 to 14 can combine engineering with art to design and build structures in this program. Registration is required; limited to 15.

For All Ages

Origami Time is on Thursday, Jan. 19 from 6:30-8 p.m. Whether you’re an expert or just want to learn simple origami, join us in exploring the Japanese art of paper folding; recommended for ages 7 and up. Feel free to drop in–no registration is required.

Lego Builders Club will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31 from 6:30-8 p.m. Join us in creating something unique with Legos, to be on display for all to enjoy. Future meetings will be on Feb. 28 and March 28.