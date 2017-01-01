Top 10 Stories #7: Milaca eliminates gate fees at school events

Milaca – The Milaca School Board eliminated gate fees from its school sporting and performance events in a 5-2 vote at their Aug. 15 regular meeting.

Previously, community members had to pay $6 per event to attend, or spring for one of several available family and student pass options, allowing attendance at a certain number of pre-paid events.

The revenue from gate fees amounted to around $38,000, or 0.2 percent of the district’s general fund balance.

In lieu of paying at the gate, a box for donations is now available at Milaca’s school events.

Board opposition to eliminating the fees centered on the gate fees Milaca parents and community members still pay when going to away games and events at other schools.

As of Nov. 13, attendance at Milaca school events appeared to have increased under the new policy, compared to the last year under the gate fee and pre-paid pass system, according to data provided by Milaca High School’s Assistant Principal of School Activities, Ben Kvidt. However, since attendance data was not tracked for people who entered events using any of those pre-paid passes, how much attendance increased by could not be quantified.