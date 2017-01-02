Nolan: Always At Your Service

Rick Nolan

As Congressman, one of my most important jobs is to assist the people of Minnesota’s 8th District when they’re having a problem or a question with the federal government. Given the complex nature of the federal bureaucracy and the sheer number of people who work at the agency level, it’s not unusual for people to experience difficulties with simple, as well as not so simple matters. That’s where we can step in and make sure your issue gets the attention it deserves. Since taking office in 2013, we have been privileged to help more than 3,200 constituents navigate the system, cut through bureaucratic red tape and correct records. In doing so, we’ve recovered some $2.7 million in Social Security, Medicare and military Veterans benefits, including $1.4 million in IRS refunds owed to people and businesses throughout our region.

Last year alone we helped solve problems for more than 800 constituents who came to us asking for assistance. And we recovered $607,612.70, much of which was owed to some 250 military Veterans and 100 Social Security and Medicare recipients. We can’t ask a federal agency to do anything laws and regulations prohibit. And we can’t promise to solve every problem. But we do promise to leave no stone unturned in giving it our best effort.

If you live here, Minnesota’s 8th District Congressional office belongs to you. It’s an honor and a privilege to help you with any question, problem or issue you may be having with a federal agency. We can also help you obtain a flag flown over the U.S. Capitol, get special tours when you visit Washington, D.C., and, if you’re a college or graduate student, even work with us as intern in our DC or Duluth offices.

You can contact us at 218-464-5095 or nolan.house.gov/services

Here are just some of the many areas in which our congressional office can help you:

Social Security & Medicare:

Social Security and Medicare are EARNED BENEFITS we begin paying for from the very first hour of our first day on the job. If you are having trouble receiving Social Security or Medicare benefits, we want to help.

Veterans and Military Personnel:

The 8th District is home to more than 56,000 veterans who have put themselves in harm’s way to serve our great nation. We can help fix problems with Veterans Choice and other medical benefits, disability and education benefits you have earned, and assist you in obtaining medals and commendations you may have missed.

Education and Student Loans:

If you are having issues with your federal student loans, we can contact the Department of Education on your behalf, answer your questions, and help solve problems with repayment.

Passports and Immigration:

We can assist you with issues concerning the U.S. Department of State, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Internal Revenue Service:

We can help you navigate the IRS and connect you with free services from the Taxpayer Advocates Office.

Current and Retired Federal Employees:

If you are having problems with the federal pension or benefits you have earned in service to our nation, we are happy to assist you.

Visitors to Washington DC:

Call us for information on special tours and other opportunities. We can provide a limited number of tickets on a first-come, first-served basis. Demand is high, so please request them early in order to maximize your chances.

U.S. Flags:

If you would like to order a U.S. flag from my office, just use the flag order form on my website. You can also request that your flag be flown above the U.S. Capitol.

Congressional Internships:

In my Washington, D.C and Duluth offices, internships run throughout the fall, spring and summer semesters for college or graduate students.