Princeton man injured in crash

A Princeton man was injured Wednesday, Dec. 21, in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 95 just east of the Highway 25 traffic light in Benton County. The crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, several vehicles were stopped behind a bus with the flashers on, when 20-year-old Luke Rands, of Rush City, rearended an SUV causing a chain reaction crash. Rands was not hurt. The driver of the SUV, 27-year-old Heather Dittel of Dellwood, suffered non life-threatening injuries in the crash. A third driver, 23-year-old Michael Gustafson of Princeton, was driving a 2000 Oldsmobile Alero, pictured above, was transported to St. Cloud Hospital. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries.