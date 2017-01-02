Sherburne County sheriff’s report

The following incidents were reported to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Department through Dec. 19, 2016. The times listed are when an incident was reported, not necessarily when it occurred. Report was compiled by Jeff Hage.

Arrested:

Gary Joseph Jedlicka, 30 of Zimmerman for DWI.

Jarrod Robert Petersen, 30 of Zimmerman for violation of a no contact order.

Paul Michael Adams, 35 of Milaca for Sherburne and Isanti County warrants.

Steven Charles Holland, 19 of Princeton for a Sherburne County warrant.

Meghann Alice Meyer, 24 of Princeton for a Sherburne County warrant.

Dylan James Phillips, 22 of Zimmerman for a Sherburne County warrant.

Christopher Jean Vavrina, 31 of Zimmerman for Isanti and Anoka County warrants.

Ryan Weston Ward, 24 of Zimmerman for Sherburne and Stearns County warrants.

Destiny Nichole Cornwell, 25 of Princeton for a Benton County warrant.

Phillip Richard Weiss, 53 of Zimmerman for domestic assault.

Incident reports:

Nov. 19- Princeton Rental on 125th St NW in Baldwin Township reported the theft of several snow-blowers with an estimated value of $1,700.

Nov. 24 – Mary Deeth of Fremont Lane in Zimmerman reported two of her truck tires had been slashed, a loss of about $400.

Nov. 25 – Parker Loktu of 6th St. W in Zimmerman reported the theft of a $300 welding helmet from his vehicle.

Nov. 27 – Randy Allen of 8th St. W in Zimmerman reported the theft of outdoor Christmas lights valued at $50.

Nov. 28 – A business located on 2nd St. W. in Zimmerman reported the theft of two light bars and lights from two vehicles, a loss of about $340.

Dec. 3 – A business on 313th Ave. NW in Baldwin Township was burglarized of a cash register containing $400-$500 cash and two vehicle scanners valued at an estimated $14,000.

Dec. 3 – Kyle Beseth of 7th Ave S. in Zimmerman reported the theft of an outdoor plug-in projection lamp valued at $35.