Top 10 Stories #8: Lost, stolen dog stories have happy endings

The thief who took two Brittany dogs named Boo and Fern from a local shop had a change of heart and returned them to a local store two days after the theft.

PRINCETON – Marianne Fogel’s two Brittany dogs, Boo and Fern, were untied and taken from the Coffee Corner in Princeton around noon Oct. 29, after which Fogel conducted a search and had friends help her spread the word on social media. She was frantic to find her two dogs, especially since they were caring for a litter of puppies at home. Two days later on Halloween, young siblings Tim Maleska and Hayley Reckinger pulled up to Coborn’s and found the dogs tied to an outside bench.

Zoey the golden retriever ran away scared from a wreck he’d been in Nov. 18 with his owner, Daryl Ahlgren, who was transported to the hospital following the crash. Ahlgren’s family and The Retrievers organization conducted a campaign to find Zoey, instructing people not to try and catch the dog but just to report sightings of him. Dan Billmark of rural Milaca spotted the dog, reported the sighting and then created a “happy spot” for Zoey with food, a favorite blanket and one of Ahlgren’s shirts. When Billmark checked the spot Dec. 4, there Zoey was, shivering on his blanket and wary, but safe and found.