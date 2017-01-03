Beloved Husband, Dad, Grandpa

Glenn Guy Jensen was born May 1, 1928 to Guy and Hattie (Reiman) Jensen in Princeton Township. He passed away on December 30, 2016 at the age of 88.Glenn was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and recently retired from his volunteer position as Sexton of the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery. He was a graduate of the Princeton Class of 1946 and has planned their annual reunions the last few years. He spent his youth working at his Dad’s Webb Oil Station, plus he helped his Dad make the Jensen Chain Halter which his Grandfather, Peter (P.W.) Jensen, invented.He married Betty Anne Erickson on May 27, 1950 at the Cambridge Lutheran Church. He purchased the Shell Oil Station in Cambridge where they resided for 2 years. They returned to Princeton when Glenn started working at the Twin Cities Arsenal in New Brighton and worked there until it closed. He was employed as a truck driver for Hoffman for 35 years in Anoka until retirement in 1987. Glenn enjoyed spending winter months in his RV in Arizona, plus camping with the Rum River Ramblers and the Immanuel Camping Group. His love of Princeton history has kept him involved with the Mille Lacs County Historical Society and they honored him with a display of the Jensen Chain Halter.Glenn is survived by his wife, Betty Anne; daughter, Pamela Anne Steinkraus; son, Michael Glenn (Kim) Jensen; granddaughter, Amanda (Justin) Johnson; grandsons, Charlie Steinkraus, Joel (Nikki) Jensen, Brady (Megan) Steinkraus, and Ryan Jensen. He is also survived by his great grandchildren, Lucy and Daisy Johnson, Landon and Colton Jensen, and Jaxson and McKenna Steinkraus.He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Alberta Kunkel; son-in-law, Kim “Kraut” Steinkraus; and niece, Pat (Kunkel) Hofius.His funeral was January 3, 2017 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church. Burial will be at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery at a later date.