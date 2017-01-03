8/24/1937 ~ 12/30/2016

Funeral services will be held at Freshwater Methodist Church, Princeton, MN at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 6, 2017 for Grace D. Howard, 79, who passed away on Friday, December 30, 2016. Friends and family may call on Thursday, January 5th from 5-7 p.m. at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton and also one hour before the service at the Church on Friday morning. Burial will be in Oak Knoll Cemetery, Princeton.Grace was born to the late John and Dora (Dykstra) DeJong in Ogilvie, MN on August 24, 1937. Grace married Jim Howard in 1963. Jim preceded her in death in 1998. Grace worked in the secretarial field for her employment years with the last 13 years as an Administrative Secretary for the City of Blaine, MN. Grace was a member of the VFW, American Legion and the Order of Moose.Grace loved gardening, especially her flowers, playing cribbage, crossword and jigsaw puzzles. She also enjoyed many winters in Mesa, AZ.Grace is survived by sister Agnes Ziesmer of Ogilvie, MN; brother Richard DeJong of Blaine, MN; sisters-in-law Judy DeJong of Milaca and Harriet DeJong of Mora; and 24 nieces and nephews.Grace was preceded in death by her parents; husband Jim in 1998; brothers John DeJong, Everett DeJong; sisters Theresa Zylstra and Sophia Hoekstra.