Milaca drama students to host Disney princess tea party

Proceeds go toward Scotland trip

Milaca – Milaca High School drama students will be hosting “Bibbidi Bobbidy Boutique,” a Disney princess-themed tea party on Dec. 31.

The tea party will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at the Dahlager Theater at Milaca High School. Admission is $20. The tea party will feature drama students taking on the roles of various Disney characters. Attendees will be able to enjoy tea, cookies and Disney songs with the princesses and have their hair done in fancy updos, according to a note in the Milaca Tracks and Tales section of the Dec. 18 Town & Country shopper. Pictures can also be taken with the princesses and Cinderella’s carriage.

Proceeds from the tea party will help fund the drama students’ trip to Scotland’s Fringe Festival over the summer. They will be performing four times during that trip, and to do so, they will be renting performance space and hiring a technician.

Drama students hosted a similar tea six years ago, which helped fund their previous trip to Scotland.

In addition to funding the overseas trip, Milaca High School English teacher and drama instructor Audrey French says the tea party is a way to expose younger students to the theater education opportunities at the high school.

“We just saw a huge need for this type of entertainment with some of the younger students,” French said.

Staff from Cuts on Central, Radiance Salon and Spa and Ultra Salon will be donating time to provide updos. Photos with the princesses will be printed at the event.