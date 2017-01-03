Princeton police report

The following incidents were reported to the Princeton Police Department through Dec. 18, 2016 . The report was compiled by Jeff Hage.
Monday, Dec. 12
9 a.m. Criminal damage to property and a theft was reported in the 100 block of Woodland Drive.
11:07 assisted a resident by pushing a motorized chair out of the snow on Seventh Avenue at Third Street N.
2:48 p.m. Issued a verbal warning for exhibition driving in the high school parking lot.
4:56 p.m. A two-vehicle crash was reported in the 800 block of rum River Drive. No injuries reported. One cited for failing to yield and inattetive driving.
Tuesday, Dec. 13
2:27 p.m. A vehicle backed into a vehicle in a parking lot in the 1200 block of Seventh Ave. N.
3:53 p.m. Responded to a report of a vehicle in a ditch along Sixth Street N. and Spruce Avenue.
Wednesday, Dec. 14
2:23 p.m. A pick-up truck sideswiped a vehicle on Rum River Drive at Second Street N.
Thursday, Dec. 15
6:17 a.m. Responded to a residential alarm on 14th Avenue S.
10:44 a.m. A gas drive-off in the amount of $21 was reported at Caseys South.
9:46 p.m. A 22-year-old male was arrested for theft and fifth degree drug possession. Man stole merchandise valued at $188.18.
Friday, Dec. 16
1:59 a.m. K-9 unit conducted a drug sniff of a vehicle for the State Patrol on 21st Avenue. Meth was located in vehicle. Male and female occupants arrested on drug charges and outstanding warrants.
9:51 a.m. A 54-year-old male was arrested for stealing health and beauty items from Coborns.
10 a.m. A juvenile at the middle school was found to be in possession of marijuana.
4:59 p.m. A domestic dispute was reported on 12th Ave. N. A suspect fled the scene.
6:40 p.m. A wallet was reported stolen on Third Avenue S.
9:19 p.m. A vehicle on 21st Avenue lost a front tire and was blocking traffic.
Saturday, Dec. 17
8:51 a.m. A vehicle backed into another on Second Street at Fourth Avenue S.
7:16 p.m. A gas leak was reported in the 1200 block of 14th Ave. S. Fire department responded and found batteries on a piece of equipment was causing the smell.
7:45 p.m. Two people were arrested for domestic assault at an 18th Avenue address. Another person at the residence was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Sunday, Dec. 18
8:31 a.m. A 26-year-old male on 15th Street N was arrested after a report of a domestic disturbance.
8:23 p.m. A male was arrested on 19th Avenue on outstanding Isanti County warrants.
10:43 p.m. K-9 unit performed a narcotics search at the county jail.