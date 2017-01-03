Princeton police report

The following incidents were reported to the Princeton Police Department through Dec. 18, 2016 . The report was compiled by Jeff Hage.

Monday, Dec. 12

9 a.m. Criminal damage to property and a theft was reported in the 100 block of Woodland Drive.

11:07 assisted a resident by pushing a motorized chair out of the snow on Seventh Avenue at Third Street N.

2:48 p.m. Issued a verbal warning for exhibition driving in the high school parking lot.

4:56 p.m. A two-vehicle crash was reported in the 800 block of rum River Drive. No injuries reported. One cited for failing to yield and inattetive driving.

Tuesday, Dec. 13

2:27 p.m. A vehicle backed into a vehicle in a parking lot in the 1200 block of Seventh Ave. N.

3:53 p.m. Responded to a report of a vehicle in a ditch along Sixth Street N. and Spruce Avenue.

Wednesday, Dec. 14

2:23 p.m. A pick-up truck sideswiped a vehicle on Rum River Drive at Second Street N.

Thursday, Dec. 15

6:17 a.m. Responded to a residential alarm on 14th Avenue S.

10:44 a.m. A gas drive-off in the amount of $21 was reported at Caseys South.

9:46 p.m. A 22-year-old male was arrested for theft and fifth degree drug possession. Man stole merchandise valued at $188.18.

Friday, Dec. 16

1:59 a.m. K-9 unit conducted a drug sniff of a vehicle for the State Patrol on 21st Avenue. Meth was located in vehicle. Male and female occupants arrested on drug charges and outstanding warrants.

9:51 a.m. A 54-year-old male was arrested for stealing health and beauty items from Coborns.

10 a.m. A juvenile at the middle school was found to be in possession of marijuana.

4:59 p.m. A domestic dispute was reported on 12th Ave. N. A suspect fled the scene.

6:40 p.m. A wallet was reported stolen on Third Avenue S.

9:19 p.m. A vehicle on 21st Avenue lost a front tire and was blocking traffic.

Saturday, Dec. 17

8:51 a.m. A vehicle backed into another on Second Street at Fourth Avenue S.

7:16 p.m. A gas leak was reported in the 1200 block of 14th Ave. S. Fire department responded and found batteries on a piece of equipment was causing the smell.

7:45 p.m. Two people were arrested for domestic assault at an 18th Avenue address. Another person at the residence was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Sunday, Dec. 18

8:31 a.m. A 26-year-old male on 15th Street N was arrested after a report of a domestic disturbance.

8:23 p.m. A male was arrested on 19th Avenue on outstanding Isanti County warrants.

10:43 p.m. K-9 unit performed a narcotics search at the county jail.