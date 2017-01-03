Raymond Stanley Norrgard

Raymond S. Norrgard, age 95, resident of Brainerd/Baxter, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2017 at his home.

Services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 9, 2017 at First Lutheran Church in Brainerd with Pastor John Stiles officiating. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at Nelson-Doran Funeral Home in Brainerd and will continue the hour prior to services at the church on Monday. Military Honors will be provided by the Brainerd American Legion and V.F.W. Color Guard. Burial will be in Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements are with Nelson-Doran Funeral Home in Brainerd.