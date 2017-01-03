Top 10 Stories #10: Philanthropist, business leader Benedict F. Gorecki passes away

Benedict F. Gorecki

Milaca – Milaca’s Benedict F. Gorecki, an entrepreneur, philanthropist, school board member, property owner and businessman, died Saturday, July 9 at his Milaca home at the age of 87.

Gorecki and his wife Dorothy also operated the Milaca Theater for 23 year and saved the establishment for generations of Milaca movie goers.

Born in Sauk Rapids, Gorecki attended Foley High School. He went on to attend the University of North Dakota, where he earned degrees in electrical engineering and business administration.

When the Gorecki family moved to Milaca in 1967, Ben and Dorothy established Gorecki Manufacturing, Inc., a company that specializes in the manufacturing of overhead projectors, traffic signals and controls, digital wall displays and other hard goods and chemicals for such Fortune 500 companies as 3M and Dow Chemical. At one time there were 450 employed by Gorecki Manufacturing at facilities in Milaca, Pierz and Foley.

The Goreckis also founded BeDo, Inc., a Milaca business that got its name from the first two letters of Ben and Dorothy’s first names.

The new Milaca Community Center in Recreation Park is named for the Gorecki family. When a budget shortfall threatened the completion of the project, it was Ben and Dorothy Gorecki who came forward with a $100,000 contribution to help see the project to its completion.

The Gorecki name will live on not only in Milaca, but throughout Central Minnesota and even Grand Forks, North Dakota.

In 2012, The Goreckis made a $5 million contribution to the University of North Dakota that was the lead gift that led to the building of the Gorecki Alumni Center on campus.

Eight years earlier, the Goreckis donated $2.2 million to the College of St. Benedict for the expansion of the Benedicta Arts Center (BAC). The College honored the Gorecki’s generosity by naming the art center theater and the west lobby for them. An art gallery also bears their name. A year earlier, they made a $250,000 contribution to the college’s fine arts endowment in honor of their granddaughter Carrie, who graduated from St. Bens. In 2006, they pledged $3.5 million for the construct of the college’s new dining center, which was named the Gorecki Dining Center in their honor.

The Gorecki name also holds prominence in St. Cloud.

Also in 2006, the Goreckis gave $3.5 million to build a 40-room wing at CentraCare’s St. Benedict’s Senior Community, a senior living facility on St. Cloud’s southeast side.

In 2009, a $1 million gift from the Goreckis funded the building of the Gorecki Guest House on the campus of CentraCare’s St. Cloud Hospital.