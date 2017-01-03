Top 10 Stories #9: Home run hit with state-of-the-art Young Park fields

BALDWIN TOWNSHIP – It was the vision of Kermit Young to someday have on his land a park with a ball field.

Now come this Spring, the sound of baseballs and softballs will be heard cracking off bats in Baldwin Township on the 80-acre parcel Young donated to the township before his death.

About 20 community volunteers turned out at Young Park Oct. 22-23 to put the finishing touches on the field, which is scheduled to open to Princeton Youth Baseball Association and youth softball games next spring, said Baldwin Township Supervisor Tom Rush. Rush is the Township Board’s liaison between the town board and park board.

When it was completed, the field was 275 feet at its deepest point. The infield is 110 feet at its deepest point, Rush said.

An 8-foot-tall chain-link fence will run down the first and third baselines. Bleachers will eventually be installed behind the backstop.

The Minnesota Twins Community Fund awarded Baldwin a $10,000 grant through its Fields for Kids program that provides financial support to improve baseball and softball facilities for youth in the Upper Midwest.

As part of the grant process, the township contributed $10,000 to the project as part of a matching grant, Rush said. The township contribution was part of the $35,000 budgeted for the township park fund that was approved by residents at the annual meeting in March. Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad also donated $10,000 to the project through a grant, Rush said. The Baldwin Fire Department made a $500 contribution to the project and the Zimmerman-Livonia Fire Department donated $1,000 to the project. The Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe also donated $1,000, Rush said.