Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 was a magical day at Milaca High School’s Dahlager Theater, which was transformed into a world of Disney princesses through a MHS drama department fundraiser called the Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boutique. Above, Ayana Martin, dressed as Rapunzel from the Disney animated movie Tangled, stands in front of Cinderella’s carriage as she watches MHS students perform songs from Disney movie classics. See more photos on Page 12.