Suspect assaults officer, flees scene

Blayne Meyer

A 22-year-old male with multiple warrants assaulted a Princeton police officer Friday, Dec. 30, 2016 when the officer tried to removed the man from a residence within the city limits.

Police received a call at about 4:15 p.m. on Dec. 30 asking that Blayne Meyer be removed from a residence in the 1000 block of Eighth Ave. N. A records check showed that Meyer was wanted on felony warrants issued by the Minnesota Department Corrections.

As the officer attempted to take Meyer into custody, Meyer allegedly assaulted the officer and fled from the residence on foot. A foot chase ensued, but the officer eventually lost sight of Meyer.

A large perimeter was set up as officers from the Princeton Police Department, Milaca Police Department, Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department, Sherburne County Sheriff’s Department, The Minnesota State Patrol, as well as officers from the Minnesota DNR. A State Patrol helicopter was also called in to search the north end of the city from the air. Police logs show that 15 officers were involved in the incident.

As a result of the extensive search, which was aided by the Princeton Police Department’s K-9 unit, Meyer was taken into custody without incident. He was booked into the Mille Lacs County Jail shortly after 9 p.m.

Jail records show that Meyer is being held for second degree assault with a dangerous weapon, making terroristic threats, fourth degree assault of a police officer, fourth degree assault of hospital emergency personnel, first degree burglary, fleeing a police officer, obstructing the legal process- force violence or threats, fifth degree assault- causing bodily harm, disarming a police officer, 5th degree drug possession, possession of a controled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with a vehicle, obstructing the legal process- interfering with a police officer.

The Union-Times will have more details when criminal charges are filed in Mille Lacs County District Court.