St. Cloud man killed in Highway 169 crash near Milaca

Milaca – A St. Cloud man was killed and his female passenger seriously injured when a vehicle was hit by a semi in a Wednesday, Jan. 4 crash on Highway 169 north of Milaca.

Gary Leodis, age 59, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, reported at 4:46 p.m. on January 4 on Highway 169 at County Road 11, also known as 190th Street.

Leodis was driving a 2001 Oldsmobile Alero east on County 11 when he crossed Highway 169 and into the path of a southbound 1984 International semi driven by 30-year-old Robert E. Zerwas of Zimmerman. The semi struck the driver’s side door of Leodis’ vehicle, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Linda Otteson, 52, of St. Cloud, a passenger in the Leodis vehicle, was transported to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale with life-threatening injuries. Zerwas suffered no apparent injuries, the State Patrol stated.

All three crash victims were wearing seatbelts. Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash. Alcohol consumption was not a factor in the crash, according to the State Patrol.

The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department, Milaca Fire Department and the Minnesota DNR assisted at the scene.