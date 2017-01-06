County, consultant host internet-service sessions

Announcement from county & Advantenon

Milaca – Mille Lacs County and Advantenon Wireless host during January several free Community Outreach Education Programs on rural wireless internet services throughout the county. The purpose of these sessions is to provide training and education on existing internet service offerings, gather input on customer satisfaction and gauge the need for upgraded wireless internet. Residents can attend one of the community outreach sessions to gain insight into high-speed internet services and complete a survey about them. All meetings begin at 6 p.m.:

•Jan. 10 at Princeton City Hall, 702 N. Second St.

•Jan. 11 at the Wahkon Community Hall, 151 Second St. W.

•Jan. 16 at Onamia City Hall, 621 Main St.

•Jan. 19 at Milaca City Hall, 255 First Street E

Anyone who would like to voice a need for improved internet access or service can complete a short survey online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/mille_lacs.