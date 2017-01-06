New events committee to host indoor golf tournament on Mille Lacs Lake

Isle – The Mille Lacs Open, a 17-hole indoor golf tournament, will take place on Mille Lacs Lake on Saturday, Jan. 14.

The tournament will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Each of the event’s 17 holes is located at and sponsored by a different business. Participants will be bused from hole to hole (clubs provided at each one), and the tournament will end at Appeldoorn’s Sunset Bay Resort, where there will be a banquet at 6 p.m. and prizes for the tournament will be awarded. The grand prize is an Otter TX cottage fish house with cover and runners, a $750 value. Participants are encouraged to play the tournament in costume, and a best costume prize of $200 cash will be awarded. There will be other prizes as well.

Registration for the tournament if $20 in advance, $25 the day of. Participants will have to play at least nine of 17 holes to be eligible for prizes.

The tournament is being hosted by the Mille Lacs Area Events Committee, which was formed at the end of November. The indoor golf tournament will be the first event organized by the committee, with more to follow as the year rolls on.

Tracy Gallati, who co-founded the Mille Lacs Area Events Committee and works as director of sales and marketing at Appeldoorn’s Sunset Bay Resort, said the committee is moving forward with plans to become a nonprofit organization. Committee members have also created a Facebook page, Mille Lacs Area Events, which lists events happening on the lake organized both by the committee and by local businesses.

“Our goal is to incorporate all businesses around the entire lake to the Mille Lacs Area Events page as we move forward,” Gallati said.

The following companies have sponsored holes for the tournament: Barnacles Beach Resort & Campground, Castaways, Hunter’s Point, White Cap Inn, Liberty Beach, MSA Flagship, The Wharf Resort, Appeldoorn’s, Da Boathouse, Isle Muni, Isle Bowl & Pizza, Mugg’s, Wahkon Inn, Beckham’s Bar & Bistro, Izatys, BayView Bar & Grill and Vets Club of Onamia.

For more information on the Mille Lacs Open and on the Mille Lacs Area Events Committee, call 763-219-0163.