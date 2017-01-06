Older adults to work, receive training

Central Minnesota Jobs and Training Services, Inc. (CMJTS) announced today that it was awarded a grant of $758,844 from Senior Service America, Inc. (SSAI). Almost 90 percent of this grant – originally from the U.S. Department of Labor – will provide temporary employment to at least 114 low-income older adults living in Aitkin, Carlton, Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, McLeod, Meeker, Mille Lacs, Pine, Sherburne, Washington, and Wright Counties. These older adults will participate in the Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP) a major program of the Older Americans Act. SCSEP is the only federal government program mandated to assist unemployed older adults seeking to rejoin the workforce by working in their community.