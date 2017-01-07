News of the Region: Top storeis from our surrounding communities

Woman suspected in shooting of buck

A 70-year-old woman is suspected of shooting a 10-point buck in her backyard in Elk River.

The woman is suspected of shooting the buck with a crossbow while it was feeding on corn in her backyard that night. A 41-year-old Zimmerman man is suspected of shooting a doe also feeding on corn at the same site that night, according to the police report.

A DNR conservation officer was called to the scene and seized the 10-point buck and two crossbows believed to have been used to take the deer. The officer also later went to the other suspect’s home in Zimmerman to seize the doe.

– Elk River Star News