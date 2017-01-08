Usher in the new year with a visit to the library

Lisa Wagner,

Milaca Community Library

Branch Librarian

Happy 2017. A new year has arrived. I hope all of you had a wonderful holiday season and are now ready to tackle some New Year’s resolutions.

As you look forward to the coming year, keep in mind that the library offers an abundance of resources that just might help you make 2017 your best year ever. If nothing else, we’ll always have something fun for you to check out and enjoy, so stop by when the cabin fever starts to set in. We look forward to seeing you.

New Titles to Check

Out this Month:

Adult Non-Fiction

1) You are the Universe: Discovering your Cosmic Self and why it Matters by Deepak Chopra

2) Investing for Dummies by Eric Tyson

3) Unwritten Rules of Social Relationships by Temple Grandin

4) Temple Grandin’s Guide to Working with Farm Animals: Safe, Humane Livestock Handling Practices for the Small Farm by Temple Grandin

5) Mind over Meds: know when Drugs are Necessary, when Alternatives are Better–and when to let Your Body Heal on its Own by Andrew Weil

6) Modern Dog Parenting: Raising your Dog or Puppy to be a Loving Member of your Family by Sarah Hodgson

7) Unselfie: Why Empathetic Kids Succeed in our All-About-Me World by Michele Borba, Ed.D.

8) Seize the Day: Living on Purpose and Making Every Day Count by Joyce Meyer

Library Events this Month

January 18, 11 a.m. – Join the Milaca Friends of the Library for a meeting. All are welcome.

Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – Join us for Preschool Storytime here at the Milaca Community Library!

Frequently Asked Question(s):

I noticed someone wearing a “Minnesota Loves Libraries” button the other day. What’s that all about?

I’m glad you asked. Below is information taken directly from the “Minnesota Loves Libraries” website (http://mnloveslibraries.crplsa.info/):

What is this program?

Minnesota Loves Libraries is a statewide campaign sponsored by the Council of Regional Public Library System Administrators (CRPLSA) to gather stories of the impact libraries have in their communities. It is being conducted both as an old-fashioned “mail in” advocacy effort and an online campaign. Patrons will be given the opportunity to fill out postcards telling stories about why they love their library, or to visit a website and fill out an online form with their story. Responses will be sorted at the end of the campaign (Friday, January 27) and brought to the correct legislators on Minnesota’s Library Legislative Day in March 2017.

What does the “Minnesota Loves Libraries” campaign hope to accomplish?

Legislators often say they want to hear from their constituents, and libraries are looking for ways to show the impact they have on their communities. What better way to accomplish both than to ask library users themselves to share their stories?

So, what can I do?

If you would like to share your library story with us, feel free to stop in to any Minnesota public library and fill out a postcard. Hand your postcard to a library staff member, and grab a button as a “Thank you” for your contribution. It’s that easy.

What else should I know?

To make sure your story reaches the correct legislator, you will need to know which House and Senate district you live in. If you don’t know this information, you can find it at http://pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us/ or ask a library staff member for help.

Thank you for taking a few minutes to tell us why you love your library. We appreciate your support and value your patronage.

