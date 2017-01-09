Debra M. West

ilaca passed away peacefully on January 7, 2017 in the presence of her family. She passed away from complications of pneumonia after receiving a successful bone marrow transplant last summer.

She was born on October 7, 1952 in Minneapolis to her parents Walter and Helen. She married her husband, John, on June 26, 1971.

Debbie enjoyed reading, baking, birding watching, tending to her flowers and plants, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, family, and friends.

She is survived by her husband, John; children Shawn, Adam (Kristin), Jayme (Laura), Mary, and Sarah; siblings Donald Sielski (Charlotte), Wally Ebert (Sue), Diane Cleveland (Gary), David Sadd; granddaughter Abbie and grandsons Garrett and John.

She is preceded in death by her parents Walter Sielski and Helen Sadd.

Debbie’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the bone marrow transplant team at the University of Minnesota and the entire University hospital team for their hard work.

Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. on January 14th at Rock Ingebrand Chapel, 120 South Broadway Ave., Braham, MN 55006. Visitation will be held prior to the service at the church beginning at 12 p.m.