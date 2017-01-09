James “Jim” Elmer Noack, age 64, of Milaca passed away January 5, 2017.

Funeral services were held Monday, January 9, 2017 at Peterson-Johnson Funeral Home in Milaca. www.pjfuneralhome.com

Jim was born April 4, 1952 in Redwood Falls, MN to Elmer and Luella (Simning) Noack. He attended Milaca Schools. Jim married Sally Dilley September 16, 1972 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Milaca. His jobs included farming, logging and truck driving.

Jim is survived by his wife, Sally; three children, Maria Noack of Milaca, Bobbie (Paul) Galiotos of Chesapeake, VA and Corey Noack of Milaca; four grandchildren, Danielle, AJ, Derek and Logan; mom, Luella of Milaca; five siblings, Linda Stark of Pierz, Peggy Noack of Princeton, Barb (Babe) Baker of Princeton, Lester (Laura) of Milaca and Mary (Doug) of Cushing WI; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his father, Elmer.