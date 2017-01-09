Shirley Fure, age 79, of Princeton, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at her home.

A memorial gathering will be held Saturday, January 14, 2017 from 1 – 3 p.m. at Peterson-Johnson Funeral Home in Milaca, followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m. Arrangements by Peterson-Johnson Funeral Home – Milaca www.pjfuneralhome.com

Shirley Faye Fure was born November 15, 1937 to Joseph and Dorothy (Gehweir) Paul. She was united in marriage to Frederick C. Fure on September 17, 1955 in Decorah, IA. Fred and Shirley have made their home on a farm near Princeton for the last 49 years. Shirley was a homemaker until 1981 when she and Fred started Fure’s Jewelry Store in Milaca. They owned and operated the jewelry store together for 34 years until they retired in 2015.

She is survived by her husband, Fred; four children, David Lee Fure, Dale Alan (Sarah) Fure, Debra Kay (Robert) Shoemaker and Daniel Thomas Fure; four grandchildren, Amanda Fure, Adam Fure, Melissa Shoemaker and Nicholas Shoemaker; three great-grandchildren, Phoenix Fure, Mirrha Fure and Spencer E. Anderson; siblings, Beverly Gewedik, Joseph (Ginger) Paul and Roger (Kathy) Paul; also by many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Fernay, Lois and Delores.