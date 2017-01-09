Steven M. Wilkens

Steve M. Wilkens passed away at his home on Thursday, January 5, 2017. Per Steve’s wishes there will be no services at this time.

Steve was born to Donald and Marjorie Jensen Wilkens in Minneapolis, MN on June 27, 1960. Steve graduated from high school and went into the construction business as a laborer. Steve married Clarice Borst on September 20, 1986 in Elk River, MN.

Steve enjoyed playing games, watching TV, watching movies, playing Yahtzee and being with his family.

Steve is survived by his wife Clarice; children Nicole Wilkens of Princeton, Matthew Wilkens of Princeton, and Jacqueline Wilkens of Princeton; brother Danny Wilkens of Princeton; sisters Marina (Joe) Thomforde of Elk River, Darla Durand of Anoka; one granddaughter Kiera Tholkes.

Steve is preceded in death by his father, Donald Wilkens.