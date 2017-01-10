Community & People

Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique

By

Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 was a magical day at Milaca High School’s Dahlager Theater, which was transformed into a world of Disney princesses through a MHS drama department fundraiser called the Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boutique. The event was a tea party for young girls, who got to dress as their favorite Disney princesses. In addition to a tea party, there was hair styling, photo opportunities with Disney princess favorites played by Milaca High School students, and sing-a-longs of tunes from classic Disney movies. Photos by Jeff Hage.

Franny Buturian-Larson, left, playing the role of Anna and Indigo Bistrup-Peterson, playing the role of Elsa, were the highlights of many young Disney princesses as the two played the lead roles from the movie Frozen. Merida, from the Disney movie, Brave, gets ready to launch an arrow from her bow. Merida was played by Halle Chambers. MHS alumnus Sophie Bauer led young princesses in song. Rosie Bemboom was dressed as Princess Elena from the Disney Channel television show Elena of Avalor. Lauren Fischer was dressed as Elsa from Frozen, and got to pose in front of Cinderella’s carriage with another Elsa, played by Indigo Bistrup-Peterson. Jolean Grell flashed a big smile while dressed as Elsa from Disney’s Frozen. Disney princesses might have been the theme of a Milaca High School tea party on Dec. 31, but another princess was honored that day. Hailey Stobb attended the event as Princess Leia from Star Wars. Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia in the Star Wars movie, passed away just days prior to the event. Stobb said it was an appropriate tribute to a Star Wars favorite.
