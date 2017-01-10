Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 was a magical day at Milaca High School’s Dahlager Theater, which was transformed into a world of Disney princesses through a MHS drama department fundraiser called the Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boutique. The event was a tea party for young girls, who got to dress as their favorite Disney princesses. In addition to a tea party, there was hair styling, photo opportunities with Disney princess favorites played by Milaca High School students, and sing-a-longs of tunes from classic Disney movies. Photos by Jeff Hage.

< > Disney princesses might have been the theme of a Milaca High School tea party on Dec. 31, but another princess was honored that day. Hailey Stobb attended the event as Princess Leia from Star Wars. Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia in the Star Wars movie, passed away just days prior to the event. Stobb said it was an appropriate tribute to a Star Wars favorite.