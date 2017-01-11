Charges: Officer repeatedly punched

Suspect found hiding in car in a neighborhood garage

PRINCETON – A Princeton Police officer feared for his safety Dec. 30, 2016, as a suspect repeatedly punched the officer and took possession of the officer’s stun gun in a potential life-threatening situation.

The Union-Times, in its Jan. 5 edition, shared preliminary details of how an officer was assaulted and a suspect was apprehended during a subsequent search. But a criminal complaint filed in Mille Lacs County District Court made available last week after the Union-Times went to press has shed more light on the incident.

On Dec. 30, the officer was called to a residence in the 1000 block of Eighth Avenue North on a seemingly routine call to remove a person from the home.

The suspect, Blayne E. Meyer, 22, of Princeton, who resided at the residence, was wanted on a felony warrant from the Minnesota Department of Corrections and a misdemeanor warrant out of Mille Lacs County, according to Princeton Police Chief Todd Frederick.

The officer found Meyer in the kitchen and proceeded to take Meyer into custody. The officer put one handcuff on Meyer when Meyer punched the officer in the head with his other hand. Meyer continued to punch the officer in the head with both of his fists, the complaint states. Meyer continued punching the officer, who then deployed his stun gun, but Meyer didn’t seem to be affected by the use of the weapon. Meyer continued to rapidly punch the officer, including in the neck and throat, the complaint states. Meyer allegedly grabbed the officer by the throat and eventually got the officer on his back. That’s when Meyer allegedly took possession of the officer’s stun gun. The officer drew his firearm because he feared being incapacitated by Meyer with his own stun gun, the complaint states.

Meyer fled the scene and was later found in a garage at another residence, Frederick said.

While searching for Meyer, the assaulted officer heard a female screaming for help and informed the officer that a man was inside her car in her garage, the complaint states. The officer observed Meyer exiting the garage. Two officers initiated a felony arrest and apprehended Meyer at gunpoint, according to the complaint.

Both the assaulted officer and Meyer were treated at the Princeton hospital. While at the hospital, Meyer saw the officer and said he should have shot and killed the officer when he had the chance, the complaint states.

Meyer also allegedly stated that he shouldn’t have tossed his pistol. Meyer had stated he had a gun and tossed it while running from police.

A backpack Meyer had locked in the garage at his residence while fleeing police was found to contain a hypodermic needle with a liquid that field-tested positive for methamphetamine, the complaint states.

Court records show that Meyer was formally charged with first-degree burglary for entering the garage and vehicle after fleeing from police; disarming a police officer for taking the officer’s stun gun; fourth-degree assault of a police officer for repeatedly punching the officer; second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon; fourth-degree assault of a police officer; obstructing the legal process; fleeing a police officer; and fifth-degree drug possession, possession of a controlled substance.