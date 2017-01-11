Milaca manager search resumes

Milaca – The City of Milaca hopes to have a new city manager in place in March – four months after Greg Lerud left the city to assume the role of city administrator in Shorewood.

The city reposted its city manager position on Thursday, Jan. 5. The move comes after a first search where the city’s top prospect, Christina Volkers, took a similar job in the much larger city of Moorhead. The runner-up for the position dropped out of contention after stating he had other job prospects.

According to the job posting on the website of the League of Minnesota Cities, resumes will be accepted through Tuesday, Feb. 14. A list of semi-finalists will be compiled by Feb. 20, with interviews set to be held between Feb. 20-25. Finalists are scheduled to be interviewed Feb. 27-March 3. A successful candidate could expect to begin employment in March, the posting states.

The City states it’s seeking a proven leader to serve as city manager and promotes the fact that Lerud was employed by the City for 21 years. Milaca seeks a candidate with a minimum of a bachelor’s degree in public administration or a closely related field. However, a candidate with a master’s degree is preferred. A minimum of two years of work experience is sought, the job posting states.

The posting suggests that the salary range for the position is up to $85,000.

The city manager is the chief administrator of the city and oversees most of the city’s operations and also plays a major role in the economic development of the city.