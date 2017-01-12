County – MILLE LACS COUNTY

BOARD MEETING MINUTES

December 13, 2016

These are summary minutes only, per MN Statute 375.12. Full text of meeting minutes is available for public inspection at the Administrative Services Office, located at 635 2nd St SE, Milaca, MN and may also be viewed on the Countys website: www.co.mille-lacs.mn.us.

Chairman Tellinghuisen called the meeting to order at 9:02 a.m., with the following members present: Commissioners Reynolds, Wilhelm, Oslin, and Peterson. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Approve the agenda as amended. (Wilhelm, Reynolds; 5-0)

Move item 4.12 from the Consent Agenda to the Regular Agenda. (Peterson, Wilhelm; 5-0)

Approve the following consent agenda items: Approve 11/15/16 and 11/29/16 Board Meeting Minutes; Review of Auditors Warrants; Approve December claims for the Commissioners mileage and per diems in the amount of $1,826.68; Adopt Resolution 12-13-16-01 Aquatic Invasive Species Prevention Aid; Adopt Resolution PWD 12-13-16-22, authorizing Mille Lacs County to function as a fiscal agent for the City of Princeton while improving the intersection of County Road 157 (21st Avenue) and MNTH 95; Adopt Resolution PWD 12-13-16-23, accepting work and authorizing final payment for joint projects SAP 048-611-023 and SAP 048-620-008 to KGM Contractors, Inc.; Adopt Resolution PWD 12-13-16-24, defining labor, material, and equipment rental costs to be charged to other units of government during a defined emergency; Approve 2017 contract with Kanabec County Family Services for purchase of psychiatric services, and authorize execution of same; Approve 2017 contract with Marlin Trulsen/Lakeview Psychological Clinic for purchase of mandated services, and authorize execution of same; Approve contracts utilizing Central Minnesota Mental Health Center for Mille Lacs County residents in need of detoxification services, and authorize execution of same; Approve 2017 contract for the purchase of intermittent transportation services, in the event that the Sheriffs Office transport is unavailable to provide such services, and authorize execution of same; Approve 2017 services contract with Lighthouse Child & Family Services for mandated services, and authorize execution of same; Reappoint Al Heim as County Assessor in accordance with M.S. 273.061, effective January 1, 2017 through December 31, 2021; Approve 2017 Uniform Pay Scale. (Oslin, Reynolds; 5-0)

Approve payment to Marlene Kunst for fees paid for removal of trees. (Peterson, Reynolds; 4-1)

Select lowest quote, from Jims Mille Lacs Disposal, to provide recycling services from January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2019. (Peterson, Wilhelm; 4-1)

Table the recycling services contract draft until December 20, 2016 Board meeting. (Oslin, Reynolds; 5-0)

Approve the purchase of a K-9 from Florida K-9 Inc in the amount of $8,400. (Oslin, Reynolds; 5-0)

Approve contract with East Central Regional Development Commission (ECRDC) to provide loan closing services for the Mille Lacs Lake Area Economic Relief loan program. (Oslin, Reynolds; 5-0)

Adjourn the meeting at 9:41 a.m. (Peterson, Wilhelm; 5-0)

ATTEST: Pat Oman

County Administrator

Roger Tellinghuisen

County Board Chairman

Published in the

Union-Times

January 12, 2017

639270