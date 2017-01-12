County – MILLE LACS COUNTY

Board Meeting

December 20, 2016

These are summary minutes only, per MN Statute 375.12. Full text of meeting minutes is available for public inspection at the Administrative Services Office, located at 635 2nd St SE, Milaca, MN and may also be viewed on the Countys website: www.co.mille-lacs.mn.us.

Chairman Tellinghuisen called the meeting to order at 9:04 a.m., with the following members present: Commissioners Reynolds, Wilhelm, and Peterson. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Approve the agenda as amended. (Wilhelm, Peterson; 5-0)

Approve the following consent agenda items: Approve 12/6/16 Board Meeting Minutes; Review of Auditors Warrants; Review monthly reports from various offices; Approve December claims for the Commissioners mileage and per diems in the amount of $624.08; Adopt Resolution 12-20-16-1, establishing 2017 County Commissioner compensation; Adopt Resolution PWD 12-20-16-25, authorizing Mille Lacs County to function as a project sponsor for the City of Princeton while installing sidewalks on 12th Street North, 4th Avenue North, and 14th Street North; and pedestrian-activated signals at the intersections of Rum River Drive and 12th Street North, and 12th Street and 7th Avenue; Announce that December 14, 2016 was County, Tribal, and State Health and Human Services Worker Day; Adopt Conflict of Interest Policy for Mille Lacs County; Approve 2017 Uniform Payscale. (Peterson, Reynolds; 5-0)

Adopt Resolution 12-20-16-2, establishing 2017 elected department head compensation (Reynolds, Peterson; 5-0)

Adopt resolution establishing 2017 budget and levy. (Reynolds, Peterson; 5-0)

Approve a 15% per diem increase for Mille Lacs Academy for a 2-year period. (Wilhlem, Reynolds; 5-0)

Approve County Board Meeting for Thursday, 12/29/16 at 8:30 a.m. (Peterson, Wilhelm; 5-0)

Approve the Economic Relief Loan for Fishermens Wharf Resort, Inc. (Reynolds, Peterson; 5-0)

Approve the Economic Relief Loan for Generations, Inc. (Wilhelm, Reynolds; 5-0)

Approve the 2017-2019 contract with Inspection Services of Central Minnesota. (Wilhelm, Reynolds; 5-0)

Authorize the County Administrator to sign the Joint Powers Agreement with the St. Paul Port Authority (Reynolds, Wilhelm; 5-0)

Approve the CHIPS custodial and non-custodial parent services contracts as presented. (Peterson, Wilhelm; 5-0)

Adopt the revised purchasing policy. (Wilhelm, Peterson; 5-0)

Approve the recycling services contract with Jims Mille Lacs Disposal. (Wilhelm, Reynolds; 5-0)

Approve residential recycling services agreement with Kathio Township. (Peterson, Wilhelm; 5-0)

Adjourn the meeting at 9:40 a.m. (Wilhelm, Reynolds; 5-0)

Published in the

Union-Times

January 12, 2017

641876