Dedicated doctor

Bruce Gerstenkorn honored as local physician of the year Bruce Gerstenkorn

Milaca – For 52 years Dr. Bruce Gerstenkorn has dedicated his life to his patients in Milaca.

Now, Fairview Northland Medical Center has dedicated its annual physician of the year award to Gerstenkorn.

A lot has changed since Gerstenkorn came to Milaca as a result of a University of Minnesota scholarship program following an internship at Anker Hospital in St. Paul, the precursor to St. Paul Ramsey Hospital, which today is Regions Hospital.

For one, doctors made house calls, Gerstenkorn recalls. The longtime family practitioner also started out recording in a book each baby he delivered.

But after years of delivering babies, he had to quit the practice.

“I stopped counting,” Gerstenkorn said. “But I’m sure I’ve delivered a couple thousand babies, at least.”

Gerstenkorn was nominated for the physician of the year award by Dr. Cliff Matushin.

“Not too long ago, I was pondering my medical career. I have been playing doctor now for approaching 30 years. At that moment, I was feeling pretty important,” Matushin said in nominating Gerstenkorn.

“Then I looked down the hallway and I saw Bruce talking to an elderly woman. It occurred to me that I was just 2 years old when he opened his practice. Holy cow!” Matushin said.

As Matushin further contemplated the 52-year fete accomplished by his colleague, he noted that in 1964 when Gerstenkorn first came to Milaca:

• There were no computers, and “IT” was only a nonspecific pronoun.

• There were no CAT scans, PET scans, or MRIs.

• There were only seven drugs, and one of them was water.

“I am convinced that it takes a genuinely unique individual to truly ‘dedicate his life’ to caring for other people. Bruce Gerstenkorn has done just this. I am honored for the opportunity to work with Bruce, and for this reason and many more, I thoroughly believe that he is without question the physician of the year,” Matushin said in nominating Gerstenkorn.

“It’s nice to be acknowledged,” Gerstenkorn said last week from the Fairview Milaca Clinic, which is the former Milaca Hospital. It’s a building Gerstenkorn has been associated with since it opened on Nov. 17, 1966.

Gerstenkorn was hired by Dr. Paul Keith and came to Milaca from a humble upbringing in Belgrade, Minnesota.

“My folks grew up on a farm. Back then people went to school through eighth grade and then were expected to work,” Gerstenkorn said.

For that reason, Gerstenkorn said he felt no pressure to go to college. But the opportunity arose for him to further his education. It was an opportunity he decided to pursue at the University of Minnesota.

He didn’t set out with his sights on a career in medicine.

“I was a speech and English major,” he said.

But Gerstenkorn had a couple of friends studying physics and chemistry who persuaded him to look at a different education path.

“They convinced me to go that route. I credit them with that,” Gerstenkorn said.

Gerstenkorn said he didn’t come from a family that had a lot of money or worldly belongings. He struggled financially while at college and held down jobs doing laundry and washing dishes to help make ends meet.

He married his wife, Solveig, and the couple had their first child while Gerstenkorn was still in school.

“There was a lot of brown-bagging it,” Gerstenkorn recalled. “We lived in student housing in St. Paul and drove an old ‘47 Chevy,” he said.

Gerstenkorn applied for and received a rural scholarship to help make ends meet. The scholarship committed Gerstenkorn to a rural clinic for four years in exchange for helping with his education costs.

“We knew we had to go to a rural area, but we didn’t want to get too far from civilization,” Gerstenkorn said.

That’s how Milaca entered the picture.

Gerstenkorn came to Milaca and joined Dr. Paul J. Keith at the Keith Clinic located in downtown Milaca at 160 Second Ave. S., where Circle Six Appraisal and Marilyn’s on Second hair salon are located today.

It was just Keith and Gerstenkorn practicing at the clinic until they hired Dr. Ramesh Chawla in 1967. Chawla retired in January 2016.

Those were fun days, Gerstenkorn said, because he, Keith and Chawla practiced medicine in a way doctors couldn’t in the larger cities where “specialists” were starting to populate the medical landscape.

“We didn’t have CAT Scans, ultrasounds, MRI scanners or even labs,” Gerstenkorn recalled. “All we had was our good judgement.”

“It was a wonderful time to come out as a rural doctor,” he said.

It’s also a time that Gerstenkorn was serving in the National Guard.

“I didn’t have much free time, and my wife really raised the kids,” said Gerstenkorn, who has three grown children.

“I credit (Solveig) for most of my successes in life,” he said. “She encouraged me and raised our kids.”

Solveig, an accomplished classical musician, also brought music into the home and helped raise their children as accomplished musicians in their own right.

“Me? I’m hopeless as a musician,” Gerstenkorn said.

Instead of music, Gerstenkorn spends his time enjoying the outdoors – especially hunting and fishing. It’s another reason why Milaca was the longtime stop for Gerstenkorn.

“I’m not a city guy,” he said.

Today, Gerstenkorn practices mostly preventative medicine and the only time he practices at Fairview Northland Regional Medical Center is for an occasional tonsillectomy, he said.

But 52 years after first arriving in Milaca, Dr. Bruce Gerstenkorn can still be found three days a week practicing at the Fairview Milaca Clinic.

“I’ve had a real wonderful life,” Gerstenkorn said. “If I had to do it all over again, I don’t think I’d do anything different.”