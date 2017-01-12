Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

16-105207

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

June 26, 2014

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $125,510.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Christopher M. Rimmer and Anna M. Rimmer, married to one another

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

TRANSACTION AGENT:

Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

MIN#:

1001032-10000111407-2

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Bell State Bank & Trust

SERVICER: Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed July 8, 2014, Mille Lacs County Recorder, as Document Number A385627

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp.

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Lot 2, Block 1, Woodland Estates 2nd Addition

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 127 Woodland Dr, Princeton, MN 55371

PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 24-923-0020

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Mille Lacs

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE:

$125,175.11

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

March 7, 2017, 10:00 am

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriffs Main Office, 640 3rd Street SE, Milaca, MN 56353

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on September 7, 2017, or the next business day if September 7, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

Dated: December 30, 2016

J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp.

Assignee of Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

BY /s/

Lawrence P. Zielke – 152559

Diane F. Mach – 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter – 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy – 2160X

Gary J. Evers – 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday – 034610X

Attorneys for Mortgagee

12550 West Frontage Road,

Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR

Published in the

Union-Times

January 12, 19, 26,

February 2, 9, 16, 2017

639309