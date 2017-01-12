Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

15-099518

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

March 1, 2002

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $117,000.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Charles M. Tuma and Janet A. Tuma, husband and wife

MORTGAGEE: First Capital Financial D/B/A Full Compass Lending

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: First Capital Financial D/B/A Full Compass Lending

SERVICER:

Nationstar Mortgage LLC

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed March 15, 2002, Mille Lacs County Registrar of Titles, as Document Number 10956

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Homeside Lending, Inc.; Thereafter assigned to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Washington Mutual Bank. Thereafter assigned to JPMorgan Chase Bank, NA. Thereafter assigned to NRZ Pass-Through Trust V, U.S. Bank National Association not in its individual capacity but solely as pass-through trust trustee.

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Lots Numbered Twenty-four (24), Twenty-five (25), Twenty-six (26) and Twenty-seven (27), all in Block Two (2) of Port Mille Lacs Golf Acres South

REGISTERED PROPERTY

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 46272 High Dr, Garrison, MN 56450

PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 09-970-0680 COT# 5913.0

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Mille Lacs

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE:

$107,371.73

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

March 9, 2017, 10:00am

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriffs Main Office, 640 3rd Street SE, Milaca, MN 56353

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on September 9, 2017, or the next business day if September 9, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

Dated: January 4, 2017

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS TRUSTEE FOR NRZ PASS-THROUGH TRUST V

Assignee of Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

BY /s/

Lawrence P. Zielke – 152559

Diane F. Mach – 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter – 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy – 2160X

Gary J. Evers – 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday – 034610X

Attorneys for Mortgagee

12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR

Published in the

Union-Times

January 12, 19, 26,

February 2, 9, 16, 2017

640216