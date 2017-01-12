Sherburne County Sheriff’s Report

The following incidents were reported to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Department through Jan. 3, 2017. The times listed are when an incident was reported, not necessarily when it occurred. report was compiled by Jeff Hage.

Arrested:

James Donald Hoard, 34 of Princeton for assault.

Francesca Ann Vance, 28 of Princeton for DWI.

Robert Vernon Bartheld, 31 of Zimmerman for a Sherburne County warrant.

Matthew Joseph Deets, 31 of Zimmerman for a Sherburne County warrant.

Chase Robert Sundeen, 24 of Princeton for an Apprehension and Detention Order.

Incident reports:

• Dec. 29- Mica Zimmer of 308th Ave. in Baldwin Township, reported theft of a bottle of prescription medication from her residence, approximate value is $150.