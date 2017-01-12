Travis L. Emmons

Travis LeRoy Emmons, age 41, Princeton, MN, died Monday, January 2,2017.

A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Travis will be Saturday, February 11,2017 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM at Bock City Hall, Bock, MN. Arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Travis was born February 23,1975 in Mora, MN to Donald E. and Diane E. (Rittenour) Emmons. He enjoyed working on cars, bow hunting and fishing.

Survivors include his father, Donald Emmons; children, Nivarri, Keith, Jacqulynn, Katherin and Maddison; and brothers,Troy and Tommy Emmons.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Diane and grandmother, Shirley.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.

He was loved by family and friends and will be missed by all!