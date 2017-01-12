Zelpha Marie Wilhelm

(August 8, 1925 – December 22, 2016)

Zelpha Marie (Holman) Wilhelm was born on August 8,1925 to Adolph and Octavia (Johnson) Holman in Princeton, MN. She graduated from Princeton High School in 1943 and, after attending teacher training, she taught in country schools near Princeton and Lakeville, MN. She married Max Wilhelm on June 3, 1950. After Max was ordained as a Lutheran Pastor, they served parishes in Curtis, Osseo, Cumberland, WI and Fertile, IA. After Max’s retirement they moved to Mason City, IA where she lived until 2013, when she moved to Burnsville, MN.

Zelpha served in many capacities as a pastor’s wife, teaching confirmation and serving in various women’s groups. She especially enjoyed leading Bible studies. After Max’s death, she was an active member at Trinity Lutheran Church participating in the Altar Guild and heading the prayer chain. Zelpha was known as a prayer warrior and was passionate about her relationship with Jesus Christ. The Bible was her greatest source of comfort and strength. She loved traveling, sewing, reading and spending time with family and friends. Zelpha was a pianist and gave piano lessons for many years. She enjoyed sharing her musical gifts and continued playing the piano, even after losing her eyesight.

Zelpha met her Savior on December 22, 2016. She is survived by her beloved children: Joel (Sheryl) Wilhelm, Naomi (Rome) Coffelt, David (Lisa) Wilhelm, Mary (Bob) Horning, John (Kim) Wilhelm; grandchildren: Sarah, Nathan, Jared, Erin, Leah, Bethany, Aubrey, Krista, Claire, Elisa, Andrew; great grandchildren: Max, Ezra, Isaac, Rosemary, Uriah, Caleb, Oskar, Eli; sister Arlene. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Max.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, January 3 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 13901 Fairview Drive Burnsville, MN 55337 at 11 AM, with a luncheon following. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Mount Carmel Ministries, Alexandria, MN.

