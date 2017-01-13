Deputy kills suspect in Vineland home invasion

MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY — The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is investigating an officer involved shooting incident that happened late Thursday night following a home invasion and assault in the Community of Vineland in Mille Lacs County. Justin Mitchell Tommy Corrales Gabriel Chips

The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office and the Mille Lacs Tribal Police Department are jointly investigating the home invasion and assaults.

According to the preliminary investigation, at approximately 10:50 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, four men broke into the home at 17640 Ookweman Loop in Vineland with plans to carry out a robbery. Three of the men wore masks and one carried a sawed-off shotgun. There were more than a dozen people inside of the home at the time of the home invasion. The intruders assaulted several people and one intruder fired his weapon at least once. No one was injured by gunfire. Several people in the home fled into a back bedroom, barricaded the door and called 911.

As three deputies from the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene, two of the four intruders were exiting the home. Both were taken into custody. One of the deputies entered the home and located a third intruder in a bedroom with a shotgun pointed at several people. When the intruder refused to drop the shotgun, the deputy fired his weapon, fatally striking the man. The two other deputies entered the home and arrested the fourth intruder without incident.

One of the people injured during the home invasion was treated at the scene by EMTs from Mille Lacs Health System.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the deceased as Jamison Christopher Anderson, 20, of Vineland. An autopsy is underway.

The deputy who fired his weapon is Deputy Daniel Mott. Mott has been with the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office for 14 years. He has been placed on standard administrative leave.

The three arrested suspects were booked into the Mille Lacs County Jail on assault, burglary and robbery charges.

Gabriel Levi Chips, 21, of Brainerd

Tommy Thomas Corrales, 31, of Bayport

Justin Lee Mitchell, 34, of Onamia

There is no body-worn camera or other video of the incident.

The Mille Lacs Tribal Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Isle and Onamia police departments and the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office provided assistance at the scene. When the officer involved shooting investigation is complete, the BCA will turn its findings over to the Mille Lacs County Attorney’s Office for review.