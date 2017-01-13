News of the Region: Top stories from our surrounding communities

K-9 named Ragnar

Benton County’s newest police dog has a new name. Ragnar is the name chosen for the one-year-old black German Shepherd.

Sheriff Troy Heck says they received over 1,200 name suggestions since asking the public on December 27th.

Heck says Ragnar will begin a four-month training program with his handler at the end of the month.

If all goes well, Ragnar should be ready to go this summer and make his first public appearance at the Benton County Fair.

– Benton Co. Sheriff

Stolen credit cards

An Elk River woman, 54, reported to police the theft of two debit cards from her purse. The cards were allegedly fraudulently used in Minneapolis, Roseville, Coon Rapids and Ramsey.

The theft of the cards was reported Jan. 3. The woman cancelled the cards and notified banks of fraudulent activity.

– Elk River Star News

Garage fire in E.R.

Elk River Fire is investigating a Dec. 29 fire that destroyed a garage in the 500 block of Irving Avenue.

Elk River firefighters were called to a garage fire in the 500 block of Irving Avenue on Dec. 29 to extinguish the blaze. The department responded to the garage and adjacent residence after calls began flooding in about an explosion and fire at about 1 p.m. that day at the residence of Holly and Rusty Letson.

Fire crews arrived to find an unattached garage fully involved with the nearby home exposed to the blaze. Firefighters extinguished the fire. Emergency personnel knocked on the doors of the home but no one responded, so firefighters forced their way into the home to confirm no one was in the residence.

– Elk River Star News

Couple injured

An elderly Detroit Lakes couple was injured Saturday, Jan. 7, on Highway 10, just south of the Highway 27 exit in Little Falls, about 2:47 p.m.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office said Cheryl Kluender, 70, was driving a Cadillac SUV north on Highway 10, when she allegedly fell asleep, left the roadway and struck a tree. She and her passenger, Howard Kluender, 73, also of Detroit Lakes, were transported by ambulance to St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls, with unknown injuries.

– Morrison Co. Record

Springvale fire

No one was injured during a house fire reported Friday evening in Springvale Township.

According to a press release provided by the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 6, at approximately 9:03 p.m., Isanti County Dispatch received a 911 phone call reporting a house along the 33000 block of Walbo Drive in Springvale Township was filling with smoke.

Upon arrival of deputies, all individuals in the house were assisted out of the house. A deputy attempted to use a fire extinguisher to extinguish the fire but was unsuccessful.

– Isanti County News