< >

Students Jon Vonthof, Camren Gall, Lexi Meyer, Danny Olson, Taylor Olson and Adriana Kaehr had differing ideas about what constitutes cold. Vonthof claimed it had to be “negative 40 degrees” before he’d admit it was cold outside, while Danny Olson said she starts feeling cold at around 60 degrees, and Gall agreed. Taylor Olson said cold had to be “enough to where the ice freezes.”