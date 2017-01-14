Meet Your Neighbor

Marjorie Kiel

Photo by Debbie Griffin, Union-Times

Friends, faith, music, exercise make for full life

Princeton – Marjorie Kiel has played and taught piano for many years and often entertains before lunch at the Catholic Charities Senior Dining Hall in Princeton. She plays all sorts of music on the piano and organ, including seasonal songs and some favorite “oldies.” Kiel said she always plays some hymns because she enjoys them most and feels as though they’re her “signature.”

Asked how and when she started playing piano, she said, “I took lessons from the fifth grade.”

Kiel said she also learned how to play the violin and trained on the clarinet so she could be in the marching band. Being musically inclined, she has also been a choir director and was an active singer until she developed allergy and sinus trouble.

She said she walks every day, at least a mile and sometimes two. Her well-used tennis shoes look bright and new, but Kiel says no, they’re old ones she tossed into the washing machine. Kiel said she also rides her bicycle and works out a bit while she’s watching TV. She exercises because it makes her feel better, gives her more energy and helps her sleep better.

Kiel said she’s active in her church, the Evangelical Free Church of Princeton. Her roles include or have included playing piano and organ, teaching Sunday school and participating in a women’s Bible study group. She said she always enjoyed teaching Sunday school because it gave kids the teachings to use as a foundation for life.

Kiel said she’s adjusting to life as a widow for the second time. Lester, her husband of 23 years, died in August after a long illness. She had been his caretaker for about three years and ended up getting sick herself, but she’s feeling better now.

A Swiss girl by heritage, Kiel grew up in Berne, Indiana, then married Stanley Luginbill, who worked as a pastor. The two moved to Princeton 30 years ago when Stan came to serve as pastor at the Elim Home; before that, the couple had lived in and served at churches in Indiana, Iowa and Minnesota.

Asked about the secret to 63 collective years of marital success, Kiel said, “Be committed to each other and pray a lot.”

Kiel has six children, 30 grandchildren, including the grandchildren’s’ spouses, and 20 great-grandchildren, with three more “greats” on the way. She said her family gathered the first weekend in January for its holiday celebration, which she said was “just perfect.”

She enjoys seeing friends during lunch at the senior dining hall. She’s done a little quilting here and there plus enjoys solving jigsaw puzzles. Another of her pastimes is painting pictures. She has used acrylics and oil but prefers oil, since it doesn’t dry as fast and is easier to blend.

Kiel leads an active life and said she feels blessed to have a great family that takes care of her and dear friends who look out for her.