Photo provided by Milaca Elementary School

Milaca Elementary School has named its 6th grade students of the Month for December 2016. Pictured in the back row, left to right, are Caleb Sahlstrom, Corbin Sams, and Wesley Bemboom. In the front row, left to right, are Shauna Reese, Alyssa Zajac, and Aria Shoemaker.