Could you volunteer to read to a child?

Tracey Finck,

Reading Corps Literacy Tutor

It’s not so hard to make a positive difference in the world.

While the pessimists are throwing up their hands or complaining about “kids these days,” we optimists know that there are things we can do to substantially improve the life of someone within our sphere of influence. And making one person’s life better has a ripple effect on that person’s family, community, and world.

Reading aloud to a child is one way to make that child’s life significantly better. “The single most important activity for building the knowledge required for eventual success in reading is reading aloud to children,” according to Anderson, Hiebert, Scott & Wilkinson (1984).

Children who do not develop strong reading skills will struggle in school. Reading is so essential to learning and to success that children without this skill are at a terrible disadvantage. When kids can’t read their assignments, they get further and further behind. This could lead to frustration, discouragement, negative behavior, giving up and eventually dropping out of school.

Sadly, “70-82% of prison inmates are school dropouts; 60% of inmates are illiterate to semiliterate,” cites Jim Trelease in “The Read Aloud Handbook:” “Change the reading scores and you change the graduation rate and then the prison population—which changes the social climate of America.”

So here’s where you come in. You could volunteer to read aloud to a child. Reading aloud is a high leverage activity proven to boost a child’s vocabulary and comprehension skills, which are two things a child needs in order to become a capable independent reader.

Three programs at Princeton Primary School are looking for volunteer readers.

The first is a new program called Literacy Boost. Volunteers will receive a 45-minute orientation. You will then be connected with a kindergarten teacher who has identified students who would benefit from being read to. You’ll spend 15 minutes with each child, two or three times per week, reading aloud and talking about the book. Books and guidelines are provided. Could you commit to one hour or longer, two or three days per week to help this program get off the ground? For more information, contact [email protected]

Another opportunity is to be a Reading Buddy. Jeanne Bromberg (612-805-7764) runs this program through Kinship Partners. She has 44 active volunteers matched with two classrooms at Princeton Primary but has room on her sub list. She would also like to start a program in Milaca if there is interest. (Give her a call!) Crystal Cabinets, ECM, and State Farm all encourage employees to participate twice a month over lunch. Volunteers eat lunch with their Reading Buddies and then read a book together. Teacher Michelle Hagen says her second graders love this connection with the community and get all excited on the day their Reading Buddies come.

Foster Grandparents can also read to students. Pat Braun (612-390-0617) runs this program through Catholic Charities. “Grandma Patty” Okafor told me she enjoys being enthusiastically greeted by her young reading friends. And she likes knowing she is helping them acquire a skill that will benefit them all their lives. “Grandma Anne” Stevenson was told by one kindergartener, “Till you came along, Grandma, I didn’t like school. Now I like it one hour a day.” Young children thrive on individual attention from caring adults.

Are you aware of any other opportunities to volunteer to read to kids? You can reach me at [email protected] And remember to read 20 minutes today.