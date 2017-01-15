Dorr: A look back at what made news in Princeton 25 years ago – you might be surprised

It was January 1992 and the annual year-end review of the previous year in the Union-Eagle showed some of the things that made news in 1991. And an up-to-date story told about teachers in the school district planning to strike, with a mediator set to visit in a couple days (teachers were seeking a 10.4 percent increase, the district had offered 6.5)

During 1991 the local hospital, by then affiliated with Fairview, had made plans known to build a new hospital where the hospital sits today, as well as adding a clinic there. (The hospital and clinic were located in buildings now occupied by the school district across the street from the Elim Home.)

And Pamida officials were negotiating to buy land for a new store in Princeton of 40,000 square feet south of town. A group of downtown retailers urged city officials to try to get the store located downtown instead of where the store ended up being built. (Today the store is a Shopko store.)

A week into 1992 the teacher strike was averted, the contract calling for a 6.23 percent increase over the two years of the contract, a bit over the state average of 5.62. The editor at that time noted the large number of veteran teachers in the district, and all of the things they had done in the community away from their district duties, and wrote that it was a good that the strike hadn’t happened.

A couple weeks into the new year the city was asked by the owner of Princeton Mall (formerly Geoerge Mall, the southernmost of the two downtown malls) to take over all or part of the mall, and that the debt to the city be forgiven. Real estate taxes hadn’t been paid and mall owners were more than a year late in starting to repay a low-interest loan of $325,000 made by the city. (The city didn’t take over the mall but the controversy continued for years, much as it had when downtown building were demolished and the two malls built in the early 1980s.)

At the end of January, land owned by the school district (4 acres) still hadn’t been sold for the Pamida store, although an agreement was reached two months ealier for Fairview to buy 14.3 acres from the district for $132,000 on which to build a new hospital. There had been bickering the previous fall about whether or not school district land should be sold to a developer for the Pamida store. (The sale eventually went through and the store opened later that year.)

A new municipal liquor store (off sale) at the corner of Sixth Street South and LaGrande Avenue (now Rum River Drive) was nearing completion (today it houses Paws Up 4 You). The building, estimated to cost $225,000, was to open in a couple months. It would replace the city’s liquor operation that was then located in Princeton Mall after being moved from the site where Neighbors, a bar/restaurant, is now located. Previous to that the store was located in a building next to Princeton VFW (now New China) and was both an on-sale and off-sale store.

Fires were in the news early in 1992. For the second time in 16 days rural homes were destroyed by fire, arson was suspected in a fire at Princeton Mill (located just south of the Public Utilities building), and the owner of the Buffalo House, a well-known bar/restaurant in the then-little town of Zimmerman, was charged with arson in connection with an August 1989 fire. (Those buffalo steaks there were really good.)

The Princeton School Board had plans to cut $409,00 from its budget, that coming after cuts totaling about $150,000 were made the previous year.

The Princeton Youth Hockey Association offered for sale that group’s ice arena to the school district. The district was renting the arena at that time for $17,000 that winter, with a proposal for rates of $21,000, $22,000 and $23,000 for the next three years. The sale eventually went through.

There was an armed robbery at Hardee’s. (The Hardee’s store is long gone, having been replaced by Sherburne State Bank.)

Statistics from the Minnesota State Lottery showed that Mille Lacs County ranked second in the state for per-capita lottery sales. Lottery tickets were first sold in Minnesota in April 1990.

The PHS girls basketball team won the Rum River Conference title for the sixth time in eight years, had a record of 18-3 at the time, and hadn’t lost for about 70 days, as well as stretching the Rum River Conference winning streak to 17 and then winning a 19th game. the best season over for a PHS team. (The next year the team surpassed the previous conference record of a 23-game winning streak in conference play. That had been done by Princeton in the 1980s.)

There was talk of a new library (it happened in that beautiful building we have now), townships in the area pledging $82,500 toward the cost. A city police officer named fellow officers in a federal sexual harassment suit, taxes in Mille Lacs County went up 16 percent, the school board cut some teachers during its budget cuts, the dispute concerning treaty rights of the Chippewa band heated up . . .

The list could go on and on. Later that year school district voters, by only eight votes among 1,194, approved a $7.26 million bond issue. And a female firefighter filed a suit against the city charging there had been sex discrimination and pregnancy discrimination.

The items listed are only a snapshot of what was going on in the area 25 years ago. Things have changed so much since then, as noted by the different business that have located in buildings that were new at that time.

Someone should write a history of Princeton, a city that had its beginning 161 years ago.

SPORTS MEMORIES

Jan.24, 1957 – Senior 133-pounder Dean Anderson stayed undefeated in a team win over Buffalo and a loss to Brainerd, beating a undefeated Brainerd wrestler . . . Jerry Kish (24 points), Skeeter Lane (13) and Dennis Thompson (10) were in double figures in a 69-58 loss to Braham.

Jan. 24, 1962 – Dean Hansen had 15 points in a 62-56 loss to Braham, and Bill McManus 13 and Phil Kobbervig 12 in a 56-54 loss to Mora.

Jan. 26, 1967 – Steve Cartwright (15 of 24 from the field) had 36 points and 13 rebounds in a 79-60 win over Cambridge. It was his third game of 30 or more in the season and he was averaging 25.5 in Rum River games.

Jan. 26, 1972 – A 17-foot jump shot at the buzzer by Mike Solheim beat Foley 45-43. Tom Rogde scored 17 points, Solheim 10. Bob Hedenstrom had 19 points and 14 rebounds in a 47-36 win over St. Paul Mechanic Arts.

Jan. 27, 1977 – Carl Erickson was part of three first places in a 100-72 swim team win over Sauk Rapids . . . Scott Kelley (22 points, 16 rebounds) and Hank Simon (11 points, 12 rebounds) led a 51-46 win over Braham.

Jan. 21, 1982 – Dale Perbix had a goal and two assists in a 3-1 hockey win over Sauk Rapids . . . In a 45-minute match that included seven pins, Princeton beat Ogilvie 59-8 in wrestling.

Jan. 22, 1987 – PHS grad and athlete Myron Angstman, an Alaska resident, won the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon that ended in Duluth . . . ReNee Zeroth had 15 points and Karry Schimming, Kelly Keen and Judy Bornholdt were also in double figures in a 59-30 win over Mora.

Jan. 23, 1992 – Brent Hofman (14 points) and Jon Ruis (12 points, 9 rebounds) led the way to a 63-56 win over Pine City . . . Chris Elafros made a shot just before the buzzer as the girls basketball team beat Mora 45-43 to stay undefeated in Rum River Conference play. Wendy Jackson and Corrine Lundell led with 12 points each and Tanya Dorr led in rebounds (8), assists (8) and steals (5).

Jan. 20, 1997 – The PHS wrestling team had five meets in 24 hours and won two, beating Pine City and Sartell . . . Princeton recorded 72 shots in a 5-0 win over North Branch in boys hockey.

Jan. 17, 2002 – Joey Bacon scored twice in a 4-1 hockey win over Sartell . . . Princeton beat Chisago Lakes 40-29 in wrestling after trailing 20-0, heavyweight Justin Bronson clinching the win with a pin.

Jan. 18, 2007 – Sam Olson broke the school record on the balance beam with a score of 9.025 as the Tigers lost to Big Lake in a dual gymnastics meet . . . The wrestling team got its second win of the season, 37-31 over Rush City as sophomore heavyweight Billy Frank won a 9-2 decision to clinch the win.

Jan. 20, 2011 – A half-court three-pointer at the buzzer gave Cambridge a 54-52 boys basketball win over Princeton. Joss Jondahl led Princeton with 16 points and Dominic Fraboni and John Jedneak each had 12 . . .Mariah Clarin led Princeton scoring with 14 in a 54-41 loss to Buffalo. Becca Hass had 13.