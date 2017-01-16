Great readers don’t put their petal to the metal

Jeff Hage, Editor

Union-Times

“Are you the Jeff who writes for the newspaper?” a man asked me last week while we waited in line at the post office.

I was at the post office mailing some legal papers to my attorney, and as is often the case at the post office, the line was longer than I would prefer.

That means you stand in silence or strike up a conversation with those in line ahead or behind you.

In my case, a post office conversation can, like a flip of a coin, go either way, depending entirely on the other person’s opinion of our newspaper or of me personally.

Nine times out of 10, our readers couldn’t be nicer or more understanding. They’re complimentary of what we do and genuinely interested in the newspaper business and how online news is changing things over at 208 N. Rum River Drive.

But there’s always one – some wise guy whose verbal attacks are quick, personal and surprisingly vicious.

I learned long ago to proceed with caution when answering, “Are you the Jeff who writes for the paper?”

The man last week at the post office was one of the great ones, and we passed the time in line quite pleasantly. We talked about the merger of the Mille Lacs County Times with the Princeton Union-Eagle and got a nice endorsement of the new Union-Times, other than the man felt there was too much Milaca news in the paper and too much local sports. I assured him there would be plenty of news about Princeton in the next edition, but he was probably stuck with our good sports coverage!

But that encounter served as a reminder of one historic exchange that didn’t go nearly as smoothly.

My former colleagues in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, I’m sure, still remember it well. We joked that it was some strange version of the movie “Steel Magnolias” because our reader took exception to the phrase “pedal to the metal” and believed it should be “petal to the metal” because two words in the phrase end in “tal.”

“Why don’t you guys get a proofreader?” I remember the man asking.

That started off a strange debate, to say the least, and we left off agreeing to disagree – but not before I was publicly taken to task in a line at the gas station.

I might not have taken the criticism well. I shouldn’t have let this man get to me. I should have been content to let karma do its job – and I was confident he had plenty of it coming.

That might be why, when I’m asked, “Are you the Jeff who writes for the newspaper?” my first reaction is “uh-oh.”

But in the end, I never shy away from a conversation about the newspaper I love and devote many hours a week to producing. I also love talking with our readers.

Meet-ups like those with the man at the post office just leave one initial question before the conversation gets going.

I am the Jeff who writes for the paper, but are you one of the nine out of 10 great readers or the one who likes to put his petal to the metal?

**********

In early December, ECM Publishers Inc. presented the awards in annual newspaper contest. It was a great afternoon spent with colleagues from our 50 newspapers.

The Stillwater Gazette won the General Excellence award for best overall newspaper. The Waconia Patriot took second-place honors. The two papers also won the top awards for typography and design.

The Best Editorial Page award went to our colleagues at the Morrison County Record, where publisher Tom West writes, in my opinion, not only the best editorials and columns in the ECM family, but in the region. Tom also won the award for best columnist. The Morrison County Record is available at the Union-Times office if you want to check it out.

The staff at the Anoka County Union won the award for best general reporting, and former Mille Lacs County Times reporter Tyler Ohmann won an award in the category for best sports story.

In Princeton and Milaca, I took home five awards: third place for Best Local News Story for coverage of the Milaca floods and second-place awards for Best Education Story for coverage of the Milaca teachers of the year and a clock-building activity at Princeton Middle School; Best Feature Photo for a shot of a group of South Elementary School students exploring a dead tree at the Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge; Best Photo Portfolio for overall newspaper photography; and Best Video, a collaborative effort by myself and former Times reporter Ashley Haynes, for coverage of the Arctic Blast event hosted by Princeton Kinship.

I’m proud of the work our team of ECM reporters and editors do to bring coverage of local events to our communities.

Our awards contest hit home the fact that print journalism is not dead, or even dying. We are out in our communities doing fantastic work for you, our readers.

Jeff Hage is the editor of the Union-Times. Reach him by email at [email protected]