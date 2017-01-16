Herman Simonsen died peacefully in his home on January 7th, 2017 in Roseville, Minnesota surrounded by his family.

He graduated as an all-star athlete from Milaca High School, where he held a state record of 41 points scored in a game. He then went on to play basketball for St. Cloud State University until he was drafted into the Army and served in the Korean War.

Herman met the love of his life, Maria, at the Grand Prom ballroom in Saint Paul, Minnesota in 1962. Herman and Maria were married in 1963. They were blessed with two daughters, Jean and Joy and later were blessed with two son-in-law’s, Steven and Ross. He had seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren and sister Frances.