Signe Augusta Lorraine Orton passed away peacefully on January 11, 2017 at the age of 98 years in Princeton, MN.

She was born to Erick Gustav and Signe Caroline Otilia (Larson) Pearson on September 8, 1918. Her father was wounded in World War I and died in December 1918. She and her mother moved often from Minneapolis, MN to Dalbo, MN. She attended Pine Brook Country School in Wyanette Township, MN and graduated from Princeton High School in 1937. She married Samuel Vincent Orton on October 17, 1936 in Watertown, SD. They lived most of their 64 years in Princeton except for a year in Grand Rapids, MN. After Vince passed away she moved to Crystal Court and then to Caley House. She attended Business College and worked in the family business for 30 years as office/bookkeeper. She was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she was pianist, Sunday school teacher, Relief Society teacher and visiting teacher. She loved to read and write and was a published poet. In later years she began losing her sight but her blindness never stopped her from doing all the things she enjoyed. She loved to play the piano and organ. She sewed, was a quilter and crocheted many Afghans. She was an amazing, loving, patient, gracious and faithful lady.

She is survived by her children Michael (Monika) Manti of Utah, Judy (Devon) Sawyer of Minnetonka, MN, David (Carole) of Princeton, MN, 20 grandchildren, 53 great-grandchildren, 13 great-great-grandchildren and special friend Martin Klym.

Her parents, husband Vince, one granddaughter and two great-granddaughters preceded her in death.

A funeral service will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Princeton on Friday, January 20, 2017 at 11 a.m. with a gathering of family and friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Oak Knoll Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Princeton.