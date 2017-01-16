Funeral services for Lorraine Wade, age 86, of Milaca, held Monday, January 16, 2017, from Noon – 2 p.m. at the Milaca United Methodist Church with Rev. Joyce Slostad officiating. Interment followed at the Forest Hill Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the Salvation Army, Saint Jude’s or the Milaca United Methodist Women. Arr. Peterson-Johnson Funeral Home – Milaca www.pjfuneralhome.com

Lorraine B. Wade was born August 26, 1930 to Vladimir and Laura (Bartusek) Slezak in Steele County, MN. She grew up in Owatonna with her two brothers, Ronald and Richard. She married Charles H. Wade on August 30, 1948 at the Little Brown Church in the Vale in Nashua, IA.

Lorraine’s greatest joy was her family, Terry Wade of Milaca, Roger (Becky) Wade of Circle Pines and Deb (Tim) Bonner of Wendell, NC; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind many other family members and friends.

Lorraine loved to work in her gardens and flowerbeds. She loved sharing her flowers and plants with others, many of which had been given to her family and friends. Lorraine was an excellent cook and baker, cooking the Bohemian food that she had grown up with. She also loved to crochet doilies, afghans, and potholders that she shared with so many others.

Lorraine went to be with the love of her life, Charlie, on Friday, January 13, 2017.